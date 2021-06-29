Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 360 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

APD stock opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

