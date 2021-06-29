Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 3,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,404,000 after buying an additional 1,677,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $484,272,000 after buying an additional 1,625,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

