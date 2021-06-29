Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 755 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,231 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,193. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $170.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.15.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

