Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

