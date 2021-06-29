Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 421,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 196,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

