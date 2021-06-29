Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

