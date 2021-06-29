Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX):

6/29/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company's products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. "

6/9/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

5/29/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ONTX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,128. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

