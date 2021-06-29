Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $141.32

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.32 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.91). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 18,285 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.28 million and a PE ratio of -23.83.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

