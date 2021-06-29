ReddCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and approximately $147,364.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.58 or 0.99689010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00396174 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00882873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00387554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

