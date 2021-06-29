RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

