RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 227.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RDHL opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

