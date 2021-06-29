Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $12.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

