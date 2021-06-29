Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,742,200 FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,742,200 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

