Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,462,995 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 625.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Rite Aid worth $34,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 16.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.