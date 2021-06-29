Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 180,076 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 355.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $169,137,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

BAP opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

