Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.74 Million Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Carriage Services worth $36,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $665.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

