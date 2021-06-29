Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $32.77 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 605,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $32,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.