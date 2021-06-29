Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,189,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

