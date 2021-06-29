Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 662,783 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,614,000 after purchasing an additional 601,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,409.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

