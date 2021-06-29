Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total value of £68,625 ($89,659.00).

Renalytix AI stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Tuesday. Renalytix AI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The company has a market cap of £803.32 million and a P/E ratio of -38.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,105.82.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

