ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in June

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -23.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

