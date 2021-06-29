Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

FMCC stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

