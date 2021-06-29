Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.
FMCC stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.75. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.