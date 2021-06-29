Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RSSS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

In related news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,528 shares of company stock worth $178,408 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 2,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

