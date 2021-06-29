Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
RSSS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
In related news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,528 shares of company stock worth $178,408 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
