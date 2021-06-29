Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Response Genetics stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,887. Response Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

