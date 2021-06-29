Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Update

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Response Genetics stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,887. Response Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Response Genetics
