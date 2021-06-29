Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report sales of $109.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $452.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.13 million to $468.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $468.16 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE:RPAI remained flat at $$11.48 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,270. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

