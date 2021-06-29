Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

