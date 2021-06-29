Revain Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $684.46 million and $4.20 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

