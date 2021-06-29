Reviewing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares INmune Bio and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 27,984.44 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -18.55 Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 147.04 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -1.20

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codiak BioSciences. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats INmune Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

