Reviewing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13% Berry -60.59% 4.35% 2.24%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berry 1 2 3 0 2.33

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Berry has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Berry.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Berry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.85 -$48.18 million $0.16 20.63 Berry $523.83 million 1.01 -$262.89 million $0.56 11.71

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Berry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

