Revolve Group’s (RVLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

RVLV stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,056 shares of company stock worth $72,558,137. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 283,477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

