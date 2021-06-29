Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.22 ($132.03).

RHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of RHM opened at €82.40 ($96.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.43. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

