RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.0140

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $734,029.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00692450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00039439 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 272,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

