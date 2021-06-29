Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.61.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

