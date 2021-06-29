Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RHHBY opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $325.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

