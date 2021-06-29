Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.