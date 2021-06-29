Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

