Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $84.34 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 153.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,286 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 4.0% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Twitter worth $84,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. 208,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,813,637. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.