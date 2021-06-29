Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after buying an additional 455,576 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 537,225 shares valued at $20,653,909. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 14,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,809. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.34.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

