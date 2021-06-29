Rovida Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up about 0.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.77. 69,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.