Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,052. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

