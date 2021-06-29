Royal Bank of Canada Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $322.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.27.

ACN stock opened at $293.90 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

