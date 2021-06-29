Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.48 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $541.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

