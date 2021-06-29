Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROCLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,118. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get Royal Olympic Cruise Lines alerts:

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.