RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RSNAY opened at $9.45 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

