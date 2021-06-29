Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 485.0% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RUPRF stock remained flat at $$4.21 on Tuesday. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

