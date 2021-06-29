Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 269.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of The GEO Group worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $906.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

