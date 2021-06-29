Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,463 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

