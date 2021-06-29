Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 39,866 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

