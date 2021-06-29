Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.