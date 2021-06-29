Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

